All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Share of fuel for Danish Air Force may originate from Russia, media reports reveal

Mariia YemetsSaturday, 6 April 2024, 14:36
Share of fuel for Danish Air Force may originate from Russia, media reports reveal
Denmark flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

At least some of the fuel used by Danish Air Force aircraft is likely originating from Russia.

Source: a joint article by Danish investigative journalism outlet Danwatch and tabloid Ekstra Bladet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The journalists have reason to believe that almost 2 million litres of jet fuel purchased for the Danish Air Force could be of Russian origin, although it was formally purchased from other sellers.

Advertisement:

Several documents obtained by the media indicated that the suppliers purchased some of the fuel from Istanbul Airport and the Turkish company BP. Data from the analytical company Datadesk suggested that this company trades with India's Nayara Energy, in which Rosneft, a Russian state-owned oil and gas company, has a stake. In addition, over 50% of all fuel imports to Türkiye reportedly come from Russia.

BP refused to comment on a specific request from journalists, but the company has not denied that it has previously traded with Nayara Energy.

The journalists found out that the Danish Air Force has not conducted detailed research into the fuel's origin, except that since May 2022, the FMI procurement agency has required suppliers to sign a receipt stating that they are committed to complying with Western sanctions.

Although the FMI can formally request a certificate of origin from suppliers, since the vast majority of fuel goes through the Danish refinery, it could be listed as the source of origin.

In response to the request, the FMI actually admitted that it could not establish whether any of the fuel had passed through an Indian company where Rosneft has a stake and compared the purchase of fuel to how a car is filled up at a petrol station.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Denmark
Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
Denmark
Denmark announces new military aid package for Ukraine worth over US$336 million
Hopefully F-16s will be flying in Ukrainian skies by summer – Danish PM
Ukrainian President's Office reveals text of Ukraine-Denmark security agreement
RECENT NEWS
08:07
Russia loses 840 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past day
07:50
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement: