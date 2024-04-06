Share of fuel for Danish Air Force may originate from Russia, media reports reveal

At least some of the fuel used by Danish Air Force aircraft is likely originating from Russia.

Source: a joint article by Danish investigative journalism outlet Danwatch and tabloid Ekstra Bladet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The journalists have reason to believe that almost 2 million litres of jet fuel purchased for the Danish Air Force could be of Russian origin, although it was formally purchased from other sellers.

Several documents obtained by the media indicated that the suppliers purchased some of the fuel from Istanbul Airport and the Turkish company BP. Data from the analytical company Datadesk suggested that this company trades with India's Nayara Energy, in which Rosneft, a Russian state-owned oil and gas company, has a stake. In addition, over 50% of all fuel imports to Türkiye reportedly come from Russia.

BP refused to comment on a specific request from journalists, but the company has not denied that it has previously traded with Nayara Energy.

The journalists found out that the Danish Air Force has not conducted detailed research into the fuel's origin, except that since May 2022, the FMI procurement agency has required suppliers to sign a receipt stating that they are committed to complying with Western sanctions.

Although the FMI can formally request a certificate of origin from suppliers, since the vast majority of fuel goes through the Danish refinery, it could be listed as the source of origin.

In response to the request, the FMI actually admitted that it could not establish whether any of the fuel had passed through an Indian company where Rosneft has a stake and compared the purchase of fuel to how a car is filled up at a petrol station.

Background:

