Ukraine reaches pre-full-scale war export levels in April

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 1 May 2024, 16:15
Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Economy. Photo: her Facebook page

Ukraine exported a record volume of over 13 million tonnes of cargo in April 2024, surpassing the figures for February 2022. Exports in April reached US$3.3 billion.

Source: Ministry of Economy of Ukraine

Details: "The measures taken by the Ukrainian government together with our international partners to restore and increase exports are yielding excellent results. We achieved a record export volume of 13.1 million tonnes in April – it was the first time since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This is 1.3 million tonnes more than in March. And it is more than Ukraine exported in February 2022," said Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Economy.

Svyrydenko noted that the growth in exports was influenced, in particular, by the opening of an alternative sea corridor last summer, which allowed Ukraine to export grain and metal, among other things.

"The UNITY ship insurance programme, created jointly with the UK government and a pool of insurance companies, also contributes to the prospects of implementing Ukraine's export potential.

The expansion of the capacity of the Solidarity Lines, primarily with Moldova and Romania, as well as the improvement of the conditions for transporting goods by rail to the Danube ports, had a positive impact on exports," the Ministry added.

Background: In February, the Ukrainian sea corridor, created by the Ukrainian Navy, exported a record 8 million tonnes of cargo, bringing the total export volume since the start of the grain corridor's operation to 28 million tonnes. 

