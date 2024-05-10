Partisans reveal remnants of Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea – video

Crimean partisans have stated that they have been tracking the movement of the remnants of the Russian Black Sea Fleet that remain in the waters of the Russia-occupied peninsula of Crimea round the clock and have posted footage showing the vessels.

Source: partisan movement ATESH

Quote: "ATESH has been monitoring the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol Bay. Agents from our movement are watching the remnants of the Russian Black Sea Fleet non-stop. We track the quantity, location and activity of the Russian occupying forces 24/7."

Details: The partisans stress that the Russian occupiers have not learnt that the only chance to save their lives is to leave the Ukrainian territories they are occupying, so ATESH is ready to teach them another lesson, the message says.

