All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lukashenko dismisses chief of Belarusian General Staff

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 10 May 2024, 18:40
Lukashenko dismisses chief of Belarusian General Staff
Viktor Gulevich. Photo: Belarusian Defence Ministry

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, has dismissed Viktor Gulevich, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus, due to his age.

Source: Belarusian regime-aligned news outlet Pul Pervogo; Belarusian media outlet Zerkalo

Quote: "Pursuant to a decree issued by Lukashenko, Gulevich has been discharged from active military duty and transferred to the reserve on account of his age, retaining the right to wear military uniforms and insignia."

Advertisement:

Details: Gulevich had served as the commander of the Western Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Belarus since February 2020.

Lukashenko appointed him as chief of the General Staff and first deputy defence minister on 11 March 2021.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: BelarusLukashenko
Advertisement:

Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

All News
Belarus
Zelenskyy considers EU membership of Georgia and Belarus necessary
Lukashenko decides to check "nuclear units" following Putin's example
Polish judge flees to Belarus and intends to claim political asylum
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
22:33
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
22:07
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees
22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
21:56
Russian missile debris lands on porch
21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
21:09
Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos
21:00
Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff
20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building
20:47
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: