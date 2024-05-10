Lukashenko dismisses chief of Belarusian General Staff

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, has dismissed Viktor Gulevich, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus, due to his age.

Source: Belarusian regime-aligned news outlet Pul Pervogo; Belarusian media outlet Zerkalo

Quote: "Pursuant to a decree issued by Lukashenko, Gulevich has been discharged from active military duty and transferred to the reserve on account of his age, retaining the right to wear military uniforms and insignia."

Details: Gulevich had served as the commander of the Western Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Belarus since February 2020.

Lukashenko appointed him as chief of the General Staff and first deputy defence minister on 11 March 2021.

