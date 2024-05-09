All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy considers EU membership of Georgia and Belarus necessary

Serhiy Sydorenko, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 9 May 2024, 15:34
Zelenskyy considers EU membership of Georgia and Belarus necessary
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, believes that the EU extension should go beyond the current list of candidate states, and also include Belarus.

Source: Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, in Kyiv on the Europe Day, as reported by a European Pravda correspondent

Details: Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine expects the EU to take the steps necessary for the start of negotiations on Ukraine’s EU accession, but the extension must also involve other European states.

Advertisement:

"We have fulfilled all conditions so that a negotiation frame is approved in June, and the talks on Ukraine’s EU accession really begin. It is equally as important that European unity indeed works for other nations which deserve to be in the EU, so that they could realise their candidacy status," Zelenskyy explained.

Zelenskyy also listed the states which he saw as future EU members.

"Europe is also Balkans and Moldova, and there will definitely be Europe Day for Georgia and Europe Day for Belarus," he stated, announcing Ukraine’s vision of Belarus’ future EU membership for the first time.

Remarkably, he did not mention Türkiye which formally has a candidacy status but the negotiations with which have been put on hold.  

Zelenskyy added that this position is shared by the representatives of the European Parliament. "All this has been reflected by the positions of the European Parliament, and it is indeed important to implement all this," he stressed.

Background:

  • Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, came to Kyiv on Europe Day on 9 May.
  • The elections for the new composition of the European Parliament will be held in June.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EUZelenskyyGeorgiaBelarus
Advertisement:

Man who shot Slovak PM may belong to pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

All News
EU
EU ambassadors take final step to provide Ukraine with funds derived from frozen Russian assets
EU chief diplomat stresses Ukraine's urgent need for air defence systems after latest Russian missile attack
EU explains why it still recognises Putin as Russia's president
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
22:33
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
22:07
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees
22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
21:56
Russian missile debris lands on porch
21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
21:09
Man who shot Slovak PM may belong to pro-Russian militarised group – photos
21:00
Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff
20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building
20:47
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: