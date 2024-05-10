All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Train car from Belarus not allowed to pass through to Lithuania due to Russian war symbol painted on it

Iryna KutielievaFriday, 10 May 2024, 19:30
Train car from Belarus not allowed to pass through to Lithuania due to Russian war symbol painted on it
Letter Z painted on one of the wagons. Photo: Lithuania's State Border Guard Service

Lithuanian border guards have denied entry to one of the wagons of a train travelling from Belarus to Kaliningrad Oblast, Russia.

Source: European Pravda, citing the press service of Lithuania's State Border Guard Service

The border guards reported that the train car marked with the Z symbol used by Russian occupation forces in the war against Ukraine had been unhooked at the Kena railway border checkpoint.

Advertisement:

Border guards observed a grey-painted wagon bearing the Z war symbol.

"In accordance with a warning about possible violations of public order and provocations related to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine in February 2022, this wagon has been detached from the train and denied entry to Lithuania," the statement said.

Background:

  • In April, the Czech police launched an investigation into the case of a man who walked down a street in the city of Pardubice wearing clothes with a symbol of Russian aggression.
  • Last year, a law enforcement officer in Vienna, Austria, who was patrolling on Christmas Day wearing a helmet with the letter Z, caused a stir in the city, forcing the police to provide explanations.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: BelarusLithuaniaborder
Advertisement:

Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

All News
Belarus
Lukashenko dismisses chief of Belarusian General Staff
Zelenskyy considers EU membership of Georgia and Belarus necessary
Lukashenko decides to check "nuclear units" following Putin's example
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
22:33
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
22:07
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees
22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
21:56
Russian missile debris lands on porch
21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
21:09
Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos
21:00
Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff
20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building
20:47
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: