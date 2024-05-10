Train car from Belarus not allowed to pass through to Lithuania due to Russian war symbol painted on it

Letter Z painted on one of the wagons. Photo: Lithuania's State Border Guard Service

Lithuanian border guards have denied entry to one of the wagons of a train travelling from Belarus to Kaliningrad Oblast, Russia.

Source: European Pravda, citing the press service of Lithuania's State Border Guard Service

The border guards reported that the train car marked with the Z symbol used by Russian occupation forces in the war against Ukraine had been unhooked at the Kena railway border checkpoint.

Border guards observed a grey-painted wagon bearing the Z war symbol.

"In accordance with a warning about possible violations of public order and provocations related to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine in February 2022, this wagon has been detached from the train and denied entry to Lithuania," the statement said.

Background:

In April, the Czech police launched an investigation into the case of a man who walked down a street in the city of Pardubice wearing clothes with a symbol of Russian aggression.

Last year, a law enforcement officer in Vienna, Austria, who was patrolling on Christmas Day wearing a helmet with the letter Z, caused a stir in the city, forcing the police to provide explanations.

