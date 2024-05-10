All Sections
Canada provides over US$55 million to Germany's air defence for Ukraine initiative

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 10 May 2024, 21:00
Canada provides over US$55 million to Germany's air defence for Ukraine initiative
Stock photo: Getty Images

Canadian Defence Minister Bill Blair announced the provision of CAD 76 million (USD 55.6 million) for Germany's proposal to provide Ukraine with air defence.

Source: Bill Blair in a statement following a meeting with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius in Ottawa, as reported by European Pravda

Details: It is noted that Canada will join Berlin’s initiative, which "pools money and resources from the international community to quickly source and deliver air defence systems for Ukraine".

"These systems will help defend against Russian aerial attacks that have killed thousands of Ukrainians and destroyed hospitals, power plants and apartment blocks," the Canadian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

They also mentioned that Canadian Armed Forces soldiers are now in Germany as part of the Security Assistance Group, which aids in the delivery of military assistance to Ukraine and plans immediate and long-term training requirements for the Armed Forces.

On 17 April, the German government started an initiative to find additional air defence systems to provide to Ukraine. Berlin later stated that it was exploring financial efforts with Denmark and the Netherlands.

Belgium said in April that it will contribute €200 million to the German initiative.

