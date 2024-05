Explosions occur in Russia's Belgorod and Kursk oblasts overnight – video

Explosions occurred in Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk oblasts on the night of 10-11 May.

Source: Russian Telegram channels; Roman Starovoit, the governor of Kursk Oblast; Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast

Details: Kursk local authorities reported that drones had purportedly been intercepted.

After that, a missile threat was announced in Belgorod Oblast. Gladkov claimed that several air targets had been shot down near the city of Belgorod. He also reported several dozen damaged houses, broken windows and damaged cars.

Влучання у Бєлгороді pic.twitter.com/2mgIZ2b6xd — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) May 11, 2024

