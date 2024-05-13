Ukrainian intelligence identifies 31 Russian pilots launching missiles on Ukraine, 2 already killed

Investigators and analysts from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) have identified the names of Russian pilots who have been carrying out strikes on Ukraine from Tu-95MS and Tu-160 aircraft. There are 29 people on the list, and another two Russian war criminals were killed in April.

Source: DIU

Quote: "The personnel of the command and control units of the 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Russian Aerospace Forces’ Long-Range Aviation branch (Military Unit 06987, based at Engels airfield, Saratov Oblast, Russian Federation), involved in missile strikes on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, have been identified."

Details: DIU noted that the 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division includes the 121st and 52nd heavy bomber aviation regiments.

The 121st is Military Unit 85927, stationed at Engels airfield in Saratov Oblast, Russian Federation, operating Tu-95MS and Tu-160 strategic bombers; while the 52nd is Military Unit 33310, based at Shaykovka airfield in Kaluga Oblast, Russian Federation, operating long-range Tu-22M3 bombers.

DIU emphasises that it has identified the personnel of the division directly involved in planning, organising, and carrying out missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine using Kh-22/Kh-32 (Tu-22M3) and Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 (Tu-95MS/Tu-160) air-launched cruise missiles.

"These pilots are responsible for numerous casualties and destruction in Ukraine as a result of the criminal missile terror they are conducting from the territory of the Russian Federation," the statement reads.

DIU has also published a list of identified Russian war criminals.

It was reported that two more Russian pilots who carried out strikes on Ukraine were killed on 19 April when a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber was downed. Specifically, Captain Andrei Kononov (35), the assistant commander of the Tu-22M3 aircraft, and Andrei Grushanin (25), the aviation section’s navigation officer, were killed at that time.

"For each war crime committed against Ukraine, there will be just retribution," concluded DIU.

