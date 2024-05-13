Power deficit remains: Ukraine plans record daily electricity imports

Ukraine plans to import a record 19,400 MWh of electricity from five European countries on Monday, 13 May.

Source: press service of Ukrenergo, the Ukrainian national power company

Details: It is noted that imports will be made from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova during the 24 hours. Its total volume is 19,484 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,475 MW in some hours.

Advertisement:

The company noted that, since 1 December 2023, the technical possibility of importing electricity from Europe to Ukraine and Moldova has been 1,700 MW per hour.

In addition, Ukraine's power grid has a significant electricity shortage for most of the day due to extensive damage to Ukrainian power plants. The press service of Ukrenergo urged people to conserve electricity from 17:00 to 24:00.

Background: Ukraine planned to import a record volume of electricity since the beginning of the year – 18,649 MW-hours – on Tuesday, 26 March.

Support UP or become our patron!