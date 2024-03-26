Ukraine imports 2024's record volumes of electricity on 26 March

Ukraine is planning to import a record volume of electricity since the beginning of the year – 18,649 MW-hours – on Tuesday, 26 March.

Source: Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy company

Quote: "Over the course of the day, exports were made to Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova, totalling 18,649 MW-hours, with peak capacity reaching up to 1,537 MW in certain hours. No exports are planned," the statement reads.

In addition, due to weather conditions, 69 settlements in Odesa Oblast are without electricity. A total of 405 settlements are also experiencing blackouts, partly as a result of combat operations.

"There are new power outages in Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts due to combat operations. Technological damage has caused power outages in Kirovohrad and Sumy oblasts," the press office added.

However, the power system is operating steadily, and shortages are not anticipated.

