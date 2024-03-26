All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine imports 2024's record volumes of electricity on 26 March

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 26 March 2024, 13:30
Ukraine imports 2024's record volumes of electricity on 26 March
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine is planning to import a record volume of electricity since the beginning of the year – 18,649 MW-hours – on Tuesday, 26 March.

Source: Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy company

Quote: "Over the course of the day, exports were made to Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova, totalling 18,649 MW-hours, with peak capacity reaching up to 1,537 MW in certain hours. No exports are planned," the statement reads.

Advertisement:

In addition, due to weather conditions, 69 settlements in Odesa Oblast are without electricity. A total of 405 settlements are also experiencing blackouts, partly as a result of combat operations.

"There are new power outages in Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts due to combat operations. Technological damage has caused power outages in Kirovohrad and Sumy oblasts," the press office added.

However, the power system is operating steadily, and shortages are not anticipated.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: powerimport
Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro

Funding shortage persists for Czech initiative on ammunition purchase for Ukraine – Estonian Defence Ministry

Zelenskyy dismisses several of his advisors

Russian Orthodox Church proposes ultranationalist ideology to Kremlin – ISW

Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP

President Zelenskyy's family earned nearly US$316,400 in 2023 – president's declaration

All News
power
Electricity supply situation in Kharkiv may be improved by the end of the week
Electric public transport out of service in Odesa due to Russian Shahed UAV attack overnight
Power supply completely restored in Odesa
RECENT NEWS
16:37
UK intelligence assesses Russia's progress in recent weeks and its ability to absorb losses
15:58
Boy, 12, sustains concussion due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
15:50
German Finance Minister: Everyone tired of supporting Ukraine should think about consequences for Europe
15:33
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro
15:07
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on residential area in Krasnohorivka
13:59
Russian boxer to fight on undercard for Usyk-Fury boxing match
13:51
Rolling blackouts cancelled in six oblasts of Ukraine
13:22
Scholz stresses necessity of further supporting Ukraine in his Easter address
13:07
The best job in the world – and the toughest. Inside the basement held by infantrymen defending Chasiv Yar
12:53
updatedRussia fires missile on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: