Fuel tanker on fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast – video

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 11 May 2024, 07:27
A tanker carrying fuel has caught fire at Kuberle railway station in the Orlovsky district of Russia’s Rostov Oblast.

Source: Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations 

Details: The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations stated that the fire had been contained to 200 square metres and there were no casualties.

