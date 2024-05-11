Fuel tanker on fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast – video

A tanker carrying fuel has caught fire at Kuberle railway station in the Orlovsky district of Russia’s Rostov Oblast.

Source: Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations

Details: The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations stated that the fire had been contained to 200 square metres and there were no casualties.

В Ростовській області Росії на залізниці горить цистерна з паливом pic.twitter.com/4wbunmBGqG — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) May 11, 2024

Background:

Drones attacked the Pervyy Zavod (First Plant) oil refinery in Russia's Kaluga Oblast on the night of 9-10 May.

This attack was the result of an operation by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

