Ukrainian defenders down all 18 Russian Shahed attack drones launched overnight

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 14 May 2024, 07:06
Air defence mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian defenders managed to shoot down all 18 Russian Shahed attack drones launched on the night of 13-14 May.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of Ukraine

Details: The Russians launched 18 Shahed attack UAVs from Cape Chauda and one Iskander-M ballistic missile from temporarily occupied Crimea.

The attack was repelled by fighter aircraft and anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and electronic warfare units.

As a result of the combat efforts, all 18 Russian Shahed drones were shot down within Kyiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

