Ukrainian defenders down all 18 Russian Shahed attack drones launched overnight
Tuesday, 14 May 2024, 07:06
Ukrainian defenders managed to shoot down all 18 Russian Shahed attack drones launched on the night of 13-14 May.
Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of Ukraine
Details: The Russians launched 18 Shahed attack UAVs from Cape Chauda and one Iskander-M ballistic missile from temporarily occupied Crimea.
The attack was repelled by fighter aircraft and anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and electronic warfare units.
As a result of the combat efforts, all 18 Russian Shahed drones were shot down within Kyiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.
