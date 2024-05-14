All Sections
Russians kill 2 civilians in Kharkiv Oblast – photos

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 14 May 2024, 13:35
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Two residents were killed as a result of hostilities in Vovchansk hromada in the Chuhuiv district on 14 May [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. 

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Office of the Prosecutor General 

 
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "Two local residents were killed as a result of hostilities in Vovchansk hromada in the Chuhuiv district on 14 May."

Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: Syniehubov said that an 80-year-old woman was killed in Russian attacks on the city of Vovchansk at 11:55. A house caught fire.

 
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Additionally, the Russians killed an 83-year-old civilian in the village of Hatyshche. Syniehubov added that the Russians continue to use all types of weapons against civilians.

 
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Updated: The Office of the Prosecutor General later reported that at around 11:30, the Russian military shelled the village of Borova in Izium district. At least 10 private households were damaged. Preliminary reports indicate that the Russian forces used a Tornado-S multiple rocket launcher system against the village.

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastwarcasualties
