General Staff says tens of thousands of mines were placed in Kharkiv Oblast in 2024 alone

The process of placing mines. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has stated that the construction of fortifications and the placing of mines in Kharkiv Oblast are being carried out on a regular basis.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media

Details: The General Staff noted that the units of the engineering troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are constantly working to increase the survivability of troops by implementing measures to equip defensive lines along the entire line of contact, which in turn includes implementing measures to equip fortifications and build up the system of engineering barriers (mines and non-explosive fortifications).

They added that in 2024, in Kharkiv Oblast alone, the engineering units placed tens of thousands of mines.

Quote: "Fortification activities are an ongoing process, and the defence line requires constant maintenance, improvement and reconstruction. The engineering units of the Support Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are tasked with equipping the second defensive line and assisting the combined arms units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in equipping the first defensive line in certain areas of the combat zone."

