All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


General Staff says tens of thousands of mines were placed in Kharkiv Oblast in 2024 alone

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 14 May 2024, 15:50
General Staff says tens of thousands of mines were placed in Kharkiv Oblast in 2024 alone
The process of placing mines. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has stated that the construction of fortifications and the placing of mines in Kharkiv Oblast are being carried out on a regular basis.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media

Details: The General Staff noted that the units of the engineering troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are constantly working to increase the survivability of troops by implementing measures to equip defensive lines along the entire line of contact, which in turn includes implementing measures to equip fortifications and build up the system of engineering barriers (mines and non-explosive fortifications).

Advertisement:

They added that in 2024, in Kharkiv Oblast alone, the engineering units placed tens of thousands of mines.

Quote: "Fortification activities are an ongoing process, and the defence line requires constant maintenance, improvement and reconstruction. The engineering units of the Support Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are tasked with equipping the second defensive line and assisting the combined arms units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in equipping the first defensive line in certain areas of the combat zone."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv OblastminingGeneral Staffwar
Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russians kill 2 civilians in Kharkiv Oblast
Ukraine's intelligence chief assessed Russian offensive potential in Kharkiv Oblast
Russians not stop attacking Vovchansk area in Kharkiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: