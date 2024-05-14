US Secretary of State and Ukraine's Foreign Minister have working dinner in Kyiv – photo

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, has had a working dinner with Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, in the Veterano Pizza in the centre of the city of Kyiv.

Source: ВВС

Details: The officials were accompanied by journalists.

Advertisement:

Photo: Getty Images

The restaurant, in which a glass table top is filled with empty bullet casings, was opened by a Ukrainian army veteran, Leonid Ostaltsev, who served in the Donbas in 2014 as part of the 30th Separate Mechanised Brigade.

He staffed the pizzeria with Ukrainian military veterans who regularly deliver free pizza to hospitals where veterans undergo treatment.

Background:

During his visit to Kyiv in September 2023, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited a McDonald's fast food restaurant with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

The officials ordered a portion of fries for two, and Kuleba also tucked into a pie.

"When I was a student, my best hangover food was actually to go to McDonald’s ... I would go to McDonald’s and buy a double cheeseburger, a big Coke, and that would be my hangover breakfast," Kuleba told Blinken.

The US Secretary of State responded, "That never happened to me".

Support UP or become our patron!