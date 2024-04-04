All Sections
US State Secretary takes immediate action after Ukraine asked for additional Patriot air defence systems

Iryna KutielievaThursday, 4 April 2024, 17:54
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels.

Source: Kuleba on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The meeting focused on Russia's increasing air terror against Ukrainian cities, including its use of ballistic missiles.

Kuleba urged Ukraine’s American partners to look into ways to provide additional Patriot air defence systems as soon as possible.

Quote from Kuleba: "I am grateful to the Secretary for taking action right away to reciprocate this call."

Kuleba and Blinken also discussed the next steps to unlock additional US aid for Ukraine.

"Today’s NATO-Ukraine Council meeting demonstrated that all NATO allies realise how urgent this matter is. We all need it to be resolved as soon as possible," Kuleba concluded. 

Kuleba had previously stated that during the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting, he focused solely on one issue: the supply of Patriot systems.

The foreign minister also said that Germany initiated a search for available Patriot air defence systems for Kyiv at a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at NATO’s headquarters in Brussels on 4 April.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna supported Ukraine's proposal that Western countries should send air defence systems they have in their arsenals but do not use.

