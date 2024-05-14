All Sections
Russians strike border village in Chernihiv Oblast, killing civilian man

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 14 May 2024, 18:58
Russians strike border village in Chernihiv Oblast, killing civilian man
Explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images

On May 14, the Russian army fired artillery and a mortar near the border of Chernihiv Oblast, Ukraine's north, killing a civilian man.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, the Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "This afternoon, the enemy struck the settlement of Hremiach in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district with tubed artillery and mortars.

A civilian local was killed as a result of shrapnel wounds sustained during the attack."

Background: 

On 14 May, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, reported in his evening address that the Russians were sending sabotage and reconnaissance groups and launching attacks on Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts.

Subjects: Chernihiv Oblastattack
