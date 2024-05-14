Russians strike border village in Chernihiv Oblast, killing civilian man

On May 14, the Russian army fired artillery and a mortar near the border of Chernihiv Oblast, Ukraine's north, killing a civilian man.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, the Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "This afternoon, the enemy struck the settlement of Hremiach in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district with tubed artillery and mortars.

Advertisement:

A civilian local was killed as a result of shrapnel wounds sustained during the attack."

Background:

On 14 May, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, reported in his evening address that the Russians were sending sabotage and reconnaissance groups and launching attacks on Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!