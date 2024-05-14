All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian President's Office chief names factor that will boost citizens' desire to mobilise

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 14 May 2024, 18:59
Ukrainian President's Office chief names factor that will boost citizens' desire to mobilise
Andrii Yermak. Photo: Getty Images

Andrii Yermak, Head of the President's Office, believes that the more weaponry is supplied to Ukraine, the more eager Ukrainians will be to join the country's armed forces.

Source: Yermak at the Summit for Democracy on 14 May in Copenhagen, as reported by Radio Liberty 

Details: When asked about the potential issues with mobilisation in Ukraine, Yermak stated that "not a single mobilisation in the history of any country was popular." At the same time, he identified the characteristics that influence Ukrainian motivation.

Advertisement:

Quote: "In two years, we have demonstrated that our troops are very driven, but this depends on how we equip our brigades. This is extremely consistent with the robust policy decisions made by our partners. Therefore, we are quite ready to continue negotiating security agreements based on the Vilnius Declaration. We're working extremely hard with our American friends and colleagues."

Details: Yermak emphasised that Ukraine only seeks one thing of its partners: a sufficient amount of weapons.

Quote: "Our people aren't fatigued. Our people are strong. Our heroes continue to fight. We want additional air defence, artillery, long-range missiles, and the ability to employ them to respond. Because sometimes the only issue is that our soldier lacks ammunition or weaponry."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: mobilisationAndrii Yermakwarweapons
Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
mobilisation
Ukrainian Justice Minister believes up to 20,000 convicts could be conscripted as cells are overcrowded
Zelenskyy signs law extending martial law and mobilisation
Ukrainian Parliament permits voluntary mobilisation of prisoners and determines who may not serve
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: