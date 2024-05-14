Ukrainian President's Office chief names factor that will boost citizens' desire to mobilise

Andrii Yermak, Head of the President's Office, believes that the more weaponry is supplied to Ukraine, the more eager Ukrainians will be to join the country's armed forces.

Source: Yermak at the Summit for Democracy on 14 May in Copenhagen, as reported by Radio Liberty

Details: When asked about the potential issues with mobilisation in Ukraine, Yermak stated that "not a single mobilisation in the history of any country was popular." At the same time, he identified the characteristics that influence Ukrainian motivation.

Quote: "In two years, we have demonstrated that our troops are very driven, but this depends on how we equip our brigades. This is extremely consistent with the robust policy decisions made by our partners. Therefore, we are quite ready to continue negotiating security agreements based on the Vilnius Declaration. We're working extremely hard with our American friends and colleagues."

Details: Yermak emphasised that Ukraine only seeks one thing of its partners: a sufficient amount of weapons.

Quote: "Our people aren't fatigued. Our people are strong. Our heroes continue to fight. We want additional air defence, artillery, long-range missiles, and the ability to employ them to respond. Because sometimes the only issue is that our soldier lacks ammunition or weaponry."

