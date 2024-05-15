All Sections
Ukraine chooses its own tactics: Blinken comments on strikes on Russia

Andrii Synyavskyi, Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 15 May 2024, 15:20
Antony Blinken, United States Secretary of State. Photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has commented on the possibility of Ukraine using American weapons on Russian territory.

Source: European Pravda, citing Blinken's statement at the joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv

Details: Blinken dodged a direct answer to whether the US would allow strikes on Russian territory with American weapons, but reiterated that the US does not oppose strikes on Russia in principle, either. 

"We have clearly marked our policy, but this is a decision for Ukraine to make. And we will ensure that Ukraine has the weaponry it needs to succeed on the battlefield," he stated.

Background: 

  • In early May, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron, during his visit to Kyiv, stated that Ukraine has the right to use the weaponry provided by London to strike targets on Russian territory. 
  • Latvia's newly appointed Foreign Minister Baiba Braže said that Ukraine received Western weapons from some partners with a permission to strike at Russian territory. She did not specify which countries she was referring to. 
  • The UK supplied Ukraine with Storm Shadow cruise missiles with a range of over 250 km. Ukraine began using them last spring.

Subjects: BlinkenweaponsRussia
