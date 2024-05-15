All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 15 May 2024, 22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Ukraine's President's Office

US intelligence has reported that in recent months, Russia has stepped up its disinformation efforts to discredit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and cast doubt on his legitimacy.

Source: European Pravda, citing CNN

Details: A US intelligence assessment, obtained by the television news network and confirmed on condition of anonymity by a Biden administration official, says that Russia has used the events of recent weeks to foment criticism of Zelenskyy's ability and leadership of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Although Russia has been spreading disinformation about Zelenskyy since before the outbreak of full-scale war, recent US intelligence data shows that "it's definitely increasing," the US official said.

Russian disinformation focuses on two topics: the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka and the postponement of Ukraine's presidential election. Moscow is trying to portray the retreat as a step that is not a strategic decision, but "rather to assign other motives" for the manoeuvre (the CNN source did not specify what they are). As for the presidential election, the Russians are trying to promote the notion that Zelenskyy is illegitimate.

A Biden administration official explained that the US is concerned about the impact of Russian disinformation on its allies, not Ukraine, as it could undermine support for Kyiv. As part of its effort to combat these attempts to sow false narratives, Washington has also imposed sanctions on individuals linked to Russian disinformation campaigns.

US intelligence agencies believe that Russian intelligence services are behind the latest campaign and that disinformation is being spread through state media, fake websites, and social media.

"We view this as a natural evolution, or a logical evolution, in Russia’s tactics. Not only have we seen these disinformation efforts increasing, but we also expect them to continue to increase," the CNN source concluded.

Background: Sergey Kiriyenko, First Deputy Head of the Administration of the Russian president, has orchestrated a defamation campaign against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ongoing since early 2023 in an attempt to affect the military-political leadership of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: disinformationRussiadefence intelligenceZelenskyy
Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
disinformation
Russia to launch "three-layered" plan to destabilise Ukraine in May – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Messages about offensive on Kharkiv are Russian psyop – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Ukrainian State Border Guard Service report on fake X account which spreads false information
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: