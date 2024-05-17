Ukrainians conduct clearing operations in northern Vovchansk, preventing Russians from gaining foothold

There were 141 combat clashes with the Russians on the battlefield in Ukraine, including 11 in Kharkiv Oblast, over the past 24 hours. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are clearing the streets in the north of Vovchansk, preventing the Russians from gaining a foothold there.

Source: Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesman for the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, on air during the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "There were 141 combat clashes over the past day, which is fifty more than a week ago."

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians continued offensive operations and launched 11 attacks. Fighting took place in the areas of Lyptsi, Starytsia, and Vovchansk. The Russians are continuing to suffer fire damage from Ukrainian artillery and drones. Defence forces are clearing the streets in the north of Vovchansk, preventing the Russians from gaining a foothold there.

Over the past day, the enemy lost more than 320 soldiers killed and wounded on this front, as well as 43 pieces of weapons and military equipment."

Deepstatemap screenshot on 17May

Details: The Russians launched four missile strikes and 112 airstrikes and conducted 98 attacks using multiple launcher rocket systems over the past day.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians launched 10 attacks on Ukrainian military positions.

On the Lyman front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 10 Russian attacks, including those in Serebrianka Forest in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Siversk front, the Ukrainians repelled five Russian attacks; there were 22 attacks on the Kramatorsk front, 41 attacks on the Pokrovsk front, 16 attacks on the Kurakhove front, and 12 attacks on the Vremivka front.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians are continuing to try to force Ukrainian forces from the left bank of the Dnipro River. Here, 13 Russian attacks were observed.

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck two Russian command posts, two artillery systems, one UAV command post and 12 clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment.

