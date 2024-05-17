All Sections
Zelenskyy comments on US ban on using US-supplied weapons to target Russian territory

Roman Kravets, Yevhen KizilovFriday, 17 May 2024, 11:01
Zelenskyy comments on US ban on using US-supplied weapons to target Russian territory
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine should not be prohibited from using Western weapons to strike Russian territory because it is part of defence, not offence.

Source: Zelenskyy at a meeting with journalists, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "I do not think that there should be any prohibitions because this is not about the Ukrainian offensive using Western weapons on the territory of Russia. This is defence. It's just like the preventive sanctions we discussed before the full-scale invasion. This is the same thing. This is a warning [to Russia]."

Details: Moreover, Zelenskyy explained that these strikes will be carried out in the grey zone, where the Russian authorities have evacuated their civilians from. "They have almost no civilians on their side of the border. For obvious reasons," the president said.

In addition, Zelenskyy mentioned the purpose of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit. The president noted that Blinken brought a US$2 billion aid package and proposals from the United States on security guarantees. "We already have a draft of the security guarantees agreement," he stressed.

Third, they discussed Ukraine's vision for the NATO summit. Zelenskyy said the Americans "heard our perspective, accepted this information and will be back with feedback."

The president added that the main issue now is air defence systems. "Where are we at in the dialogue with a particular country that has the relevant systems? Where do we see them deployed, where can our partners do to send them to us, when can it be done and what steps need to be taken?," are the questions that concern Zelenskyy.

Background: The Pentagon has recently stated that Ukraine can only use US weapons within its territory.

