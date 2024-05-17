All Sections
Ukrainian special services behind attacks on Russian targets in Novorossiysk, Sevastopol and Tuapse, sources say

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 17 May 2024, 12:46
Ukrainian drones struck a number of military targets in Novorossiysk and temporarily occupied Sevastopol as a result of joint operations planned by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) on the night of 16-17 May. 

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in DIU and SSU

Details: The goal of the comprehensive operation using surface and aerial drones was to target ships and other vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet at their bases, specifically in Sevastopol and Novorossiysk. Simultaneously, other Russian targets were struck as a result of the work of electronic warfare systems and other countermeasures.

Russian media report that more than a hundred drones attacked Russian military infrastructure on 17 May. All drones used during the operation were of Ukrainian origin.

Residents report that explosions occurred during the drone attacks in the port area, oil depot, and fuel oil terminal in Novorossiysk. 

As a result of the strikes, the affected facilities were left without electricity, and movement on surrounding streets was disrupted.

Quote from the source: "The enemy was impressed by the scale of the current operation. Security and defence forces will continue to surprise aggressors."

Details: In addition, another source said SSU drones had hit the Tuapse oil refinery for the second time this year; it was being restored after the first attack. After new explosions,  repairs will have to start again, Ukrainian sources say.

Subjects: dronesState Security Service of Ukraine
