Russian forces bombarding Kharkiv again: 2 civilians killed, 13 injured, fires break out

The city of Kharkiv. Stock photo: Dmytro Larin, Ukrainska Pravda

Russian forces are targeting the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on the afternoon of 17 May.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration (OMA); Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "Beware: the invaders are bombarding Kharkiv!"

Advertisement:

Details: The mayor reported several hits, which caused fires to break out at those sites. Information about the casualties is being gathered.

Updated: Early reports from Kharkiv OMA indicate that Russian forces struck Kharkiv's Kholodnohirskyi district twice using guided aerial bombs.

As of 15:50, reports emerged of five civilian casualties, all of them men.

As of 16:30, local authorities reported that two civilians had been killed and thirteen injured.

Four of the 13 injured are in serious condition, Syniehubov noted.

Support UP or become our patron!