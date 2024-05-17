All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces bombarding Kharkiv again: 2 civilians killed, 13 injured, fires break out

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 17 May 2024, 16:42
Russian forces bombarding Kharkiv again: 2 civilians killed, 13 injured, fires break out
The city of Kharkiv. Stock photo: Dmytro Larin, Ukrainska Pravda

Russian forces are targeting the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on the afternoon of 17 May.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration (OMA); Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "Beware: the invaders are bombarding Kharkiv!"

Advertisement:

Details: The mayor reported several hits, which caused fires to break out at those sites. Information about the casualties is being gathered.

Updated: Early reports from Kharkiv OMA indicate that Russian forces struck Kharkiv's Kholodnohirskyi district twice using guided aerial bombs.

As of 15:50, reports emerged of five civilian casualties, all of them men.

As of 16:30, local authorities reported that two civilians had been killed and thirteen injured.

Four of the 13 injured are in serious condition, Syniehubov noted.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkivwar
Advertisement:

US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine

Russia uses African Corps in its offensive on Vovchansk – UK intelligence

Plane of Ukraine's former pro-Russian president arrives in Belarus, where Belarussian and Russian leaders meet – Belaruski Hajun

Hungary wants to redefine its NATO status to opt out of supporting Ukraine

Putin still not ready for peace – Macron

Russian attack on Kharkiv printing house destroys 50,000 books – photos

All News
Kharkiv
Russian troops' actions do not indicate intentions to capture Kharkiv, Estonian intelligence says
Putin states Russia has no plans to capture Kharkiv "as of today"
Russian Shahed attack drones and rockets hit Kharkiv
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Zelenskyy says new US military aid package is critical as Russians intensify attacks
22:11
Germany officially confirms transfer of another IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine
21:57
US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine
21:49
Zelenskyy: Putin is powerless without lies, fears Peace Summit outcomes
21:28
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Armed Forces control border areas of Kharkiv Oblast
21:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister urges allies to ignore Moscow's alleged readiness for a truce
21:05
Ukraine's Air Force hits 16 clusters of Russian military personnel – General Staff report
21:01
Iceland reacts to Russia's provocations against Western neighbours in Baltic States
20:53
EXPLAINERWhy UN Srebrenica resolution is important for Ukraine
20:46
Germany sends another IRIS-T system to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: