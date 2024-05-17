Russian forces bombarding Kharkiv again: 2 civilians killed, 13 injured, fires break out
Russian forces are targeting the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on the afternoon of 17 May.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration (OMA); Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram
Quote from Syniehubov: "Beware: the invaders are bombarding Kharkiv!"
Details: The mayor reported several hits, which caused fires to break out at those sites. Information about the casualties is being gathered.
Updated: Early reports from Kharkiv OMA indicate that Russian forces struck Kharkiv's Kholodnohirskyi district twice using guided aerial bombs.
As of 15:50, reports emerged of five civilian casualties, all of them men.
As of 16:30, local authorities reported that two civilians had been killed and thirteen injured.
Four of the 13 injured are in serious condition, Syniehubov noted.
Support UP or become our patron!