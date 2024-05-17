All Sections
Zelenskyy and Slovenian PM agree to sign security agreement

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 17 May 2024, 19:50
Robert Golob, Prime Minister of Slovenia. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Robert Golob, Slovenian Prime Minister, and negotiated the signing of a security agreement between the two countries on 17 May.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Zelenskyy on  X (Twitter) 

Details: Zelenskyy thanked his Slovenian colleague for supporting the Ukrainian Peace Formula and confirming his participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Quote: "We also discussed our ongoing defence cooperation. Our teams are finalising their work on a bilateral security agreement based on the G7 Vilnius Declaration. We agreed to sign it at the earliest opportunity," he added.

The Ukrainian President also expressed confidence in Slovenia's support for the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

