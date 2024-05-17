Zelenskyy and Slovenian PM agree to sign security agreement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Robert Golob, Slovenian Prime Minister, and negotiated the signing of a security agreement between the two countries on 17 May.

I spoke with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob and thanked him for actively supporting the Peace Formula, particularly for confirming his attendance at the Peace Summit in Switzerland.



We also discussed our ongoing defense cooperation. Our teams are finalizing their work on… Advertisement: — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 17, 2024

Details: Zelenskyy thanked his Slovenian colleague for supporting the Ukrainian Peace Formula and confirming his participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Quote: "We also discussed our ongoing defence cooperation. Our teams are finalising their work on a bilateral security agreement based on the G7 Vilnius Declaration. We agreed to sign it at the earliest opportunity," he added.

The Ukrainian President also expressed confidence in Slovenia's support for the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Zelenskyy discussed the bilateral security document with Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar at the beginning of the year.

After that, news emerged that Slovenia would support Czechia's initiative to purchase artillery ammunition for Ukraine from countries outside the European Union.

