Fifth of land owned by Ukraine's National Academy of Sciences is under Russian occupation

At the start of 2023, Russia had occupied about 100,000 hectares of land owned by Ukraine's National Academy of Sciences.

Source: investigation by European Pravda

Details: As of 1 January 2023, the National Academy of Sciences had 477,000 hectares of land under its ownership. At the time, 97,000 hectares of the academy's land were occupied, accounting for one-fifth of the total land bank.

Last year, the government began actively transferring state-owned firms of the National Academy of Sciences to the State Property Fund, and 80 companies and 11 scientific institutes totaling 210,000 hectares have already been transferred.

Since the majority of problematic companies (in litigation or in debt) and those under Russian occupation were transferred to the State Property Fund of Ukraine, the academy's occupied assets have diminished. As of 1 May this year, 10 institutions own 48,000 hectares of land (15% of the land bank).

Background: The state still owns over 800,000 hectares of land, the greatest amount in the State Property Fund.

