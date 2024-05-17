Local authority head injured in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast

Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone on the village of Stanislav in Kherson Oblast on the evening of 17 May. The attack injured Serhii Peretiatko, Head of the Novotroitske Village Military Administration.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "In the evening, the invaders dropped explosives from a drone on Stanislav. They hit a car driven by Serhii Peretiatko, Head of the Novotroitske Village Military Administration. He was injured in the chest, arm and leg. An ambulance is taking him to hospital."

Details: Prokudin says that since the hromada headed by Serhii Peretiatko is under temporary occupation, the man has been helping his colleagues in Stanislav [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. Prokudin wished Serhii Peretiatko a speedy recovery.

It is noted that Stanislav is one of the most dangerous settlements in Kherson Oblast, which is constantly under attacks by the Russian forces.

Background:

On 17 May, Russian troops dropped explosives on two residents of the village of Vesele in Kherson Oblast.

