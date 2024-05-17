All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Local authority head injured in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 17 May 2024, 21:10
Local authority head injured in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone on the village of Stanislav in Kherson Oblast on the evening of 17 May. The attack injured Serhii Peretiatko, Head of the Novotroitske Village Military Administration.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "In the evening, the invaders dropped explosives from a drone on Stanislav. They hit a car driven by Serhii Peretiatko, Head of the Novotroitske Village Military Administration. He was injured in the chest, arm and leg. An ambulance is taking him to hospital."

Advertisement:

Details: Prokudin says that since the hromada headed by Serhii Peretiatko is under temporary occupation, the man has been helping his colleagues in Stanislav [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. Prokudin wished Serhii Peretiatko a speedy recovery.

It is noted that Stanislav is one of the most dangerous settlements in Kherson Oblast, which is constantly under attacks by the Russian forces.

Background:

On 17 May, Russian troops dropped explosives on two residents of the village of Vesele in Kherson Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kherson Oblast
Advertisement:

US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine

Russia uses African Corps in its offensive on Vovchansk – UK intelligence

Plane of Ukraine's former pro-Russian president arrives in Belarus, where Belarussian and Russian leaders meet – Belaruski Hajun

Hungary wants to redefine its NATO status to opt out of supporting Ukraine

Putin still not ready for peace – Macron

Russian attack on Kharkiv printing house destroys 50,000 books – photos

All News
Kherson Oblast
2 Kherson Oblast residents injured by Russian explosives dropped from UAV
Ukraine brings back 4 more children from temporarily occupied territories
One civilian killed and 4 more injured in Russian airstrike on Kherson Oblast – photos
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Zelenskyy says new US military aid package is critical as Russians intensify attacks
22:11
Germany officially confirms transfer of another IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine
21:57
US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine
21:49
Zelenskyy: Putin is powerless without lies, fears Peace Summit outcomes
21:28
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Armed Forces control border areas of Kharkiv Oblast
21:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister urges allies to ignore Moscow's alleged readiness for a truce
21:05
Ukraine's Air Force hits 16 clusters of Russian military personnel – General Staff report
21:01
Iceland reacts to Russia's provocations against Western neighbours in Baltic States
20:53
EXPLAINERWhy UN Srebrenica resolution is important for Ukraine
20:46
Germany sends another IRIS-T system to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: