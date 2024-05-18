Russian UAVs damage energy infrastructure facilities in Poltava Oblast

Russia attacked Poltava Oblast on the night of 17-18 May, damaging energy infrastructure facilities.

Source: Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Pronin reported that there were no casualties.

Quote: "The Russians continue to attack Poltava Oblast.

Enemy UAVs damaged the energy infrastructure in one of Poltava Oblast’s districts at night."

Background: Ukraine’s Air Force shot down 13 of the 13 Russian Shahed attack drones that the Russians had launched at Ukraine on the night of 17-18 May.

