Ukraine's Air Force downs all 13 Russian Shahed attack drones overnight

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 18 May 2024, 07:14
Ukraine's Air Force downs all 13 Russian Shahed attack drones overnight
An air defence mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Air Force shot down 13 of the 13 Russian Shahed attack drones that the Russians had launched at Ukraine on the night of 17-18 May.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force, on Telegram

Details: The Russians launched 13 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs from Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk.

As a result of the combat efforts, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defence Forces of Ukraine shot down all 13 Shahed drones in Kharkiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

