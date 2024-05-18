All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia attacks 123 infrastructure facilities in 12 Ukrainian oblasts in one day

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 18 May 2024, 09:38

The Russians attacked 123 infrastructure facilities in Ukraine during the day on 17 May.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry’s Military Media Centre 

Details: The Defence Ministry noted that Russian forces had attacked 12 Ukrainian oblasts during the past day. 

Advertisement:

A total of 100 populated areas and 123 infrastructure facilities were targeted using mortars, artillery, tanks, multiple-launch rocket systems, air defence missile systems, strategic and tactical missile systems, UAVs and tactical aircraft. 

There are civilians killed and wounded. The number of people affected is being established. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: attack
Advertisement:

US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine

Russia uses African Corps in its offensive on Vovchansk – UK intelligence

Plane of Ukraine's former pro-Russian president arrives in Belarus, where Belarussian and Russian leaders meet – Belaruski Hajun

Hungary wants to redefine its NATO status to opt out of supporting Ukraine

Putin still not ready for peace – Macron

Russian attack on Kharkiv printing house destroys 50,000 books – photos

All News
attack
Russian attacks on Nikopol district damage infrastructure sites, including energy facility
Members of Ukraine's Khartiia Brigade repels Russian assault near Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast – video
Russians damage university in Kharkiv with airstrike – photos
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Zelenskyy says new US military aid package is critical as Russians intensify attacks
22:11
Germany officially confirms transfer of another IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine
21:57
US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine
21:49
Zelenskyy: Putin is powerless without lies, fears Peace Summit outcomes
21:28
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Armed Forces control border areas of Kharkiv Oblast
21:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister urges allies to ignore Moscow's alleged readiness for a truce
21:05
Ukraine's Air Force hits 16 clusters of Russian military personnel – General Staff report
21:01
Iceland reacts to Russia's provocations against Western neighbours in Baltic States
20:53
EXPLAINERWhy UN Srebrenica resolution is important for Ukraine
20:46
Germany sends another IRIS-T system to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: