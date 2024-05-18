Russia attacks 123 infrastructure facilities in 12 Ukrainian oblasts in one day

The Russians attacked 123 infrastructure facilities in Ukraine during the day on 17 May.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry’s Military Media Centre

Details: The Defence Ministry noted that Russian forces had attacked 12 Ukrainian oblasts during the past day.

Advertisement:

A total of 100 populated areas and 123 infrastructure facilities were targeted using mortars, artillery, tanks, multiple-launch rocket systems, air defence missile systems, strategic and tactical missile systems, UAVs and tactical aircraft.

There are civilians killed and wounded. The number of people affected is being established.

Support UP or become our patron!