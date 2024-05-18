All Sections
People injured in Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts because of Russian attack

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 18 May 2024, 22:58
People injured in Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts because of Russian attack
Screenshot: Google Maps

On Saturday, Russian troops attacked the border settlements in Sumy Oblast 46 times, injuring a local resident. In addition, a man was injured in Chernihiv Oblast.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Viacheslav Chaus, the Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: As of 21:00 (Kyiv time), the Russians have attacked the border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast 46 times. 284 explosions were recorded.

A local resident was injured in Esman hromada as a result of one of the mortar attacks (hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories).

On Saturday afternoon, the Russians attacked a village in Semenivka hromada in Chernihiv Oblast.

A local resident, about 59, was injured in the attack.

Support UP or become our patron!

Sumy Oblast
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief inspects units in Sumy Oblast amid expected Russian offensive
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
Russians kill woman in Sumy Oblast – photo
