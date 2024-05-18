People injured in Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts because of Russian attack

On Saturday, Russian troops attacked the border settlements in Sumy Oblast 46 times, injuring a local resident. In addition, a man was injured in Chernihiv Oblast.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Viacheslav Chaus, the Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: As of 21:00 (Kyiv time), the Russians have attacked the border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast 46 times. 284 explosions were recorded.

A local resident was injured in Esman hromada as a result of one of the mortar attacks (hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories).

On Saturday afternoon, the Russians attacked a village in Semenivka hromada in Chernihiv Oblast.

A local resident, about 59, was injured in the attack.

