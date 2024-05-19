All Sections
Oil refineries burn in Russia after explosions – photo, video

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 19 May 2024, 04:08
Oil refineries burn in Russia after explosions – photo, video
Fire in Vyborg, Leningrad Oblast, Russia. Photo: Astra

Russian Telegram channels have reported explosions and fires at oil refineries in Vyborg, Leningrad Oblast, and Sloviansk-on-Kuban. 

Source: Russian Telegram channels Baza and Astra 

Details: The reports state that eyewitnesses reported hearing explosions in Vyborg, Leningrad Oblast. 

After that, a fire broke out near a local oil depot.

Citizens add on social media that it is unknown what exactly happened.

 

Fire in Vyborg, Leningrad Oblast, Russia. Photo: Astra 

 

Updated: Telegram channels also reported that a fire had broken out at a refinery in Sloviansk-on-Kuban. Preliminary reports indicate that the oil depot was attacked by drones, as eyewitnesses reported hearing explosions.

Later, Alexander Drozdenko, Governor of Leningrad Oblast, said that the information about the UAV attack on the Vyborg oil depot was not true.

He said that the explosion in the building of the old oil depot happened due to the use of pyrotechnics, and there was no fire or casualties.

