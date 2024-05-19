All Sections
Satellite images show traces of fire from Ukrainian drone attack on Novorossiysk

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 19 May 2024, 13:36
Satellite images show traces of fire from Ukrainian drone attack on Novorossiysk
Satellite image of the damaged tank. Screenshot from a video by Radio Liberty's Russian Service

The media has posted satellite images showing the aftermath of the joint Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) drone strike on Novorossiysk in Russia.

Source: Radio Liberty's Russian Service

Details: Satellite images taken on 18 May reportedly show traces of fire on the territory of the Novorossiysk sea trade port, where a fire broke out after a strike by Ukrainian drones on the night of 16-17 May. 

The images show damage to at least one tank on the territory of OJSC IPP, which transships oil products, liquid mineral fertilisers and vegetable oils. 

Background: On the night of 16-17 May, DIU and SSU drones hit a number of Russian military facilities in Novorossiysk and temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

Subjects: Russiadronesoilwar
