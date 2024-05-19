UK Defence Secretary promises to provide Ukraine with 100 air defence missiles by end of May

Grant Shapps, the UK Secretary of Defence, has stated that Ukraine will get hundreds of missiles for air defence from the UK this month, urging allies to hasten the provision of military support to Ukraine in the light of Russia's offensive in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Shapps in a comment to The Sun, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Shapps once again stressed that everything that is important and valuable for the Western world would be in jeopardy if the invasion of Ukraine ended in victory for Vladimir Putin.

Quote: "Last week’s events should serve as a wake-up call to the West. Warm words are not enough. Every nation that values their freedom must step up and provide what they can, as quickly as they can, to ensure the Ukrainian Armed Forces can fight off the illegal invasion," he stressed.

Shapps added that the United Kingdom has given Ukraine 80 air defence missiles since the beginning of this month, with another 20 expected to arrive by early June.

Shapps stated that the UK's assistance to Ukraine in 2024 so far has cost £3 billion.

In April, Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the UK, revealed that the new UK aid package for Ukraine would include millions of ammunition shells, hundreds of vehicles and long-range Storm Shadow missiles.

During his visit to Ukraine in early May, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron stated that Ukraine has the right to use weapons provided by London to strike targets on Russian territory "just as Russia is striking inside Ukraine" with weapons from Iran or North Korea.

