Latvian Foreign Minister runs her first half marathon to raise funds for drones for Ukraine

Mariia YemetsSunday, 19 May 2024, 17:45
Latvia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Baiba Braže. Photo: Baiba Braže on X (twitter)

Latvia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Baiba Braže has run the Riga marathon to collect funds for drones for Ukraine, covering the distance of a half marathon (21 kilometres).

Source: Braže on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Saturday, Baiba Braže revealed that she had registered for a 21-km half marathon. She was to run with the number 815, which represents the number of days Ukraine defends itself in the full-scale war against Russia.

On Sunday, Braže reported completing the said distance and expressed gratitude for the support she received.

Quote: "We have raised almost 10,000 euros. Let’s do a little bit more!", she posted, adding that approximately 34,000 people participated in the event.

Drone collections on the Ziedot platform are carried out in collaboration with the Ukrainian Embassy in Latvia.

Read also: Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister

Kristo Enn Vaga, a member of the Estonian parliament, embarked on a bike ride from the Estonian capital Tallinn to Kyiv to raise funds in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

