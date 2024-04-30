All Sections
Estonian MP embarks on 1,700-km bike ride from Tallinn to Kyiv to raise funds for Ukrainian Armed Forces

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 30 April 2024, 11:15
Estonian MP embarks on 1,700-km bike ride from Tallinn to Kyiv to raise funds for Ukrainian Armed Forces
Kristo Enn Vaga. Photo: Vaga on Twitter

Kristo Enn Vaga, a member of the Estonian parliament, is on a bike ride from the Estonian capital Tallinn to Kyiv to raise funds in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Kristo Enn Vaga on X (Twitter) on 20 April

Quote: "Every day we try to find new ways, together with the Estonian parliament and also with the government, to help Ukraine win this war. But still, I’m thinking maybe I can do something more personally," Kristo said in a video.

Kristo has come up with the fundraising slogan "Ride for Victory".

He will cover the approximately 1,700 km from Tallinn to the Ukrainian capital in six days. Along the route, the MP and the 69th Sniffing Brigade plan to raise €50,000 to purchase drones and vehicles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The 69th Sniffing Brigade is a charity set up jointly by Ukrainians and Estonians which organises fundraising efforts to support frontline Ukrainian soldiers.

Some of the funds raised will likely be spent on two trucks for the Special Operations Forces UAV unit at the 79th Separate Air Assault Tavriia Brigade.

"With your support, we can provide the guys with the transportation they need to effectively carry out their mission and liberate Ukraine," the organisation states on its website.

Throughout his journey, which began on 26 April from Tallinn, the MP has shared photos of his ride on social media. On 29 April he announced that he had covered over 1,000 km and was nearing the border of "magnificent Ukraine". 

Kristo Enn Vaga has raised about €27,000 so far, over half of his target.

