Russians lament nighttime drone attacks in 7 Russian regions: energy facilities targeted – video

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 2 May 2024, 11:24
A facility ablaze. Photo: Screenshot

Russian officials and the Ministry of Defence have claimed that energy infrastructure in seven Russian regions was attacked by drones on the night of 1-2 May.

Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza; Telegram-based news outlet Astra; Smolensk Oblast Governor Vasily Anokhin

Details: Anokhin claimed that the drones attempted to strike a "civilian energy infrastructure facility" in the region. He gave no details on the consequences of the attack but noted that emergency services were working at the site.

Astra, citing local residents, reported that a fire broke out in the Roslavl district of Smolensk Oblast due to the UAV attack, and posted a video apparently shot in Smolensk Oblast.

The Russians have reported drone attacks in a total of 7 regions.

In particular, Russia's Defence Ministry claimed that air defence systems had shot down 12 drones over 5 Russian regions on the night of 1-2 May. These are Bryansk Oblast, Krasnodar Krai, Rostov, Kursk and Belgorod oblasts.

In addition, an attack on Oryol Oblast had been reported earlier. Oryol Oblast Governor Andrei Klychkov reported that energy infrastructure facilities had been damaged in the Glazunovka and Sverdlovsk districts.

Furthermore, Roman Starovoyt, Governor of Kursk Oblast, reported power supply problems due to the drone attack. Starovoyt said the village of Ponyri had lost power due to damage to a power line.

Subjects: dronesRussia
