Ukrainian minister presents PARASOL trench electronic warfare system – video

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 1 May 2024, 12:38
Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, has showcased the PARASOL trench electronic warfare system from the Brave1 defence tech cluster participant.

Source: Fedorov on Telegram

Quote: "The developer offers two modifications of the electronic warfare system: one is designed to protect positions from Russian drones, and the other protects the equipment from them. One of the key advantages of PARASOL is that it is invisible to enemy electronic warfare.

The first development, PARASOL 01, protects military positions by suppressing Russian FPV drones within a range of 200 metres.

The second development, PARASOL 02, protects the equipment – it can be installed and connected to the onboard network. Drones are also jammed within a range of 200 metres."

Details: Fedorov has posted a video showing developers while testing PARASOL and downing drones with it.

Other key advantages of the PARASOL are that it is very easy to operate and that learning to use it can take 10–15 minutes.

Fedorov announced that the government has already entered into contracts with the developer, MixSteel company, buying two modifications of PARASOL, and Defence Forces actively use them.

Fedorov reiterated that before the full-scale war in Ukraine, there were no developments of short-range EW: "In the field of electronic warfare, we have followed the same path as with drones: we launched the market, simplified procedures, ensured competition, and saw that it really works."

Currently, over 100 developments are registered on the Brave1 platform, and nine of them have already been codified to NATO standards, the minister said. 

