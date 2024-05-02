Russians gain foothold in Ocheretyne, Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian troops fight to push them out

Russian forces have managed to break through and gain a foothold in the village of Ocheretyne, Pokrovsk district, but the area which the Russians hold is under the fire control of Ukrainian soldiers, and the fighting continues.

Source: Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group (OSG) of Ukrainian forces, in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Quote: "As for Ocheretyne... The enemy has broken through and gained a foothold in this settlement. The part that the enemy holds is under our fire control. We are taking measures to drive them out of there. Heavy fighting is also underway there, but the situation is under control of Ukrainian units."

Details: The spokesman stressed that Ukrainian forces are taking all measures to stabilise the situation in this area and regain control of Ocheretyne.

Additional forces and reserve assets have been deployed for this purpose.

Khortytsia OSG explained that the direst situation is currently on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts, where fierce fighting continues.

Voloshyn noted that the Russians have deployed up to four brigades in these areas and are trying to develop an offensive west of the war-torn towns of Avdiivka and Marinka and aim to break through to the settlements of Pokrovsk and Kurakhove.

Quote: "The enemy has achieved some tactical gains in these areas but failed to gain an operational advantage. We are moving brigades that have restored their combat capability to strengthen our defence in these areas and replace the units that suffered losses."

