All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians gain foothold in Ocheretyne, Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian troops fight to push them out

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 2 May 2024, 12:23
Russians gain foothold in Ocheretyne, Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian troops fight to push them out
The map of ongoing hostilities. Photo: Screenshot from DeepStateMap

Russian forces have managed to break through and gain a foothold in the village of Ocheretyne, Pokrovsk district, but the area which the Russians hold is under the fire control of Ukrainian soldiers, and the fighting continues.

Source: Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group (OSG) of Ukrainian forces, in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Quote: "As for Ocheretyne... The enemy has broken through and gained a foothold in this settlement. The part that the enemy holds is under our fire control. We are taking measures to drive them out of there. Heavy fighting is also underway there, but the situation is under control of Ukrainian units."

Advertisement:

Details: The spokesman stressed that Ukrainian forces are taking all measures to stabilise the situation in this area and regain control of Ocheretyne.

Additional forces and reserve assets have been deployed for this purpose.

Khortytsia OSG explained that the direst situation is currently on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts, where fierce fighting continues.

Voloshyn noted that the Russians have deployed up to four brigades in these areas and are trying to develop an offensive west of the war-torn towns of Avdiivka and Marinka and aim to break through to the settlements of Pokrovsk and Kurakhove.

Quote: "The enemy has achieved some tactical gains in these areas but failed to gain an operational advantage. We are moving brigades that have restored their combat capability to strengthen our defence in these areas and replace the units that suffered losses."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine detains informant of Wagner PMC mercenaries
Associated Press shows apocalyptic picture of Ukraine's Chasiv Yar, which is under constant Russian attacks – video
Russia kills 8 and wounds 23 residents of Ukraine's Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts over past day
RECENT NEWS
20:04
Polish President confirms his participation in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: