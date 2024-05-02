All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Associated Press shows apocalyptic picture of Ukraine's Chasiv Yar, which is under constant Russian attacks – video

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 2 May 2024, 10:40
Associated Press shows apocalyptic picture of Ukraine's Chasiv Yar, which is under constant Russian attacks – video
Chasiv Yar. Screenshot: video by Associated Press

The Associated Press has obtained exclusive drone video footage of what the ruined town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast looks like as of Monday. This particular town is under continuous attack and attempts to be captured by Russian forces.

Source: Associated Press

Quote: "The footage shows Chasiv Yar — set amid green fields and woodland — pounded into an apocalyptic vista. The destruction is reminiscent of the cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka, which Ukraine yielded after months of bombardment and huge losses for both sides."

Advertisement:

Details: Not a single intact building remains in the town, with houses and municipal offices charred and the town, once home to 12,000 residents, now nearly deserted.

The Associated Press noted that capturing the town would give Russia control of a hill from which it could attack other towns that form the backbone of Ukraine's eastern defences. "That would set the stage for a potentially broader Russian offensive that Ukrainian officials say could come as early as this month," AP stressed.

Background: On 14 April, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that Russia was concentrating efforts to break through the Ukrainian defence west of Bakhmut, seize the settlement of Chasiv Yar and create conditions for further advancement to the Kramatorsk agglomeration. He noted that the highest Russian military leadership had set the task for its troops to capture Chasiv Yar by 9 May.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk OblastwarUkraineRussia
Advertisement:

Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine detains informant of Wagner PMC mercenaries
Russia kills 8 and wounds 23 residents of Ukraine's Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts over past day
Russians intensify attacks on Avdiivka front; 121 clashes occur in total over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
20:04
Polish President confirms his participation in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: