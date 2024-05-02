Associated Press shows apocalyptic picture of Ukraine's Chasiv Yar, which is under constant Russian attacks – video

The Associated Press has obtained exclusive drone video footage of what the ruined town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast looks like as of Monday. This particular town is under continuous attack and attempts to be captured by Russian forces.

Quote: "The footage shows Chasiv Yar — set amid green fields and woodland — pounded into an apocalyptic vista. The destruction is reminiscent of the cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka, which Ukraine yielded after months of bombardment and huge losses for both sides."

Details: Not a single intact building remains in the town, with houses and municipal offices charred and the town, once home to 12,000 residents, now nearly deserted.

The Associated Press noted that capturing the town would give Russia control of a hill from which it could attack other towns that form the backbone of Ukraine's eastern defences. "That would set the stage for a potentially broader Russian offensive that Ukrainian officials say could come as early as this month," AP stressed.

Background: On 14 April, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that Russia was concentrating efforts to break through the Ukrainian defence west of Bakhmut, seize the settlement of Chasiv Yar and create conditions for further advancement to the Kramatorsk agglomeration. He noted that the highest Russian military leadership had set the task for its troops to capture Chasiv Yar by 9 May.

