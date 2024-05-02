All Sections
Russia kills 8 and wounds 23 residents of Ukraine's Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts over past day

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 2 May 2024, 10:02
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast on 1 May. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

A total of eight people were killed and 23 injured as a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts on 1 May.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, the Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration 

Quote from Filashkin: "The Russians killed four residents of Donetsk Oblast on 1 May: two in Hirnyk, one in Kalynove and one in Krasnohorivka. Another eight people were wounded in the oblast over the day."

Details: This is the total number of people who were killed or injured in Donetsk Oblast, excluding Mariupol and Volnovakha. Syniehubov also noted that the Russians killed four people in Kharkiv Oblast over the past day.

Syniehubov reported that two women aged 66 and 78 were killed in Russian attacks on the villages of Leliukivka and Lyptsi, and the Russians killed two more people in Zolochiv.

In addition, 13 people were injured in Zolochiv, one more elderly woman was injured in the village of Borova, and a 46-year-old man came across an unknown explosive device while driving a tractor near the settlement of Hlynske.

Background:

  • On 1 May, the Russians attacked the village of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs.
  • On 1 May, Russian forces used Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems to attack the city of Hirnyk in Donetsk Oblast.

