Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April

Russia fired more than 300 missiles of various types, launched almost 300 Shahed kamikaze drones, and dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on peaceful Ukrainians in April 2024.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on social networks

Quote: "Over the course of April, Russian terrorists used more than 300 missiles of various types, almost 300 Shahed drones and more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine.

Our cities and hromadas from Sumy Oblast to Odesa Oblast, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Donetsk oblasts, Mykolaiv and Kherson suffer from this deliberate and vile terror every day and every night." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The head of state noted that 1,000 Ukrainian lives were saved thanks to the help of state leaders and countries that have already supported Ukraine’s air defence and are putting pressure on sanctions against the Russian military machine.

At the same time, many lives, unfortunately, were taken by the Russians with these attacks.

Zelenskyy called on the world to increase pressure on Russia and help Ukraine increase its air defence capabilities.

