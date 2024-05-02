Zelenskyy on Peace Summit in Switzerland: heads of states from all continents invited

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that heads of states and governments from all continents have been invited to attend the Peace Summit in Switzerland on 15-16 June.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter

Quote: "As Swiss President Viola Amherd and I previously agreed, the first Peace Summit will take place on June 15-16 in Burgenstock, near Luzern, Switzerland.

Heads of state[s] and government[s] from all continents are invited and expected to attend.

The summit will serve as a platform to discuss ways to achieving comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine in accordance with the UN Charter and international law. All states invited to the summit have demonstrated their commitment to these principles."

Details: Zelenskyy is adamant that every peace-loving country is interested in attending the summit, as it is of utmost importance not only for Ukraine.

The president stressed that the summit is about each country's global role and genuine respect for international law and peaceful coexistence around the world: "These common rules, enshrined in the UN Charter, protect all nations from attack and violence. It is thus our shared global responsibility to protect them through real action rather than just words. This is what the first Peace Summit in Switzerland is all about."

Background: Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba noted that Ukraine currently sees no point in inviting Russia to the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, adding that contacts with Moscow will be necessary after the international community consolidates its position.

