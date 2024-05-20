Situation on front remains tense, but under control – Ukraine's General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has stated that the situation on the front remains tense but under control.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:30 on 19 May

Details: Since the beginning of the past day, the Russians have launched four missile strikes using five missiles, 35 airstrikes using 38 guided bombs, and over 409 attacks by kamikaze drones. They also fired around 3,000 times at the positions of Ukrainian troops with various types of weapons, including about 90 times using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The situation on the front remains tense but under control. Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to decisively resist the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of Ukrainian territory, focusing efforts on disrupting the occupiers' offensive plans."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, 11 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day. The Russians conducted airstrikes and persisted in their attempts to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Vovchansk, Starytsa, Lyptsi and Zelene. Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldiers inflicted significant losses on the Russians, the details of which are being established.

Early reports indicate that Russia's total losses on this front during the day amounted to 114 individuals. In addition, the Russians lost 30 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including three tanks, an armoured combat vehicle, eight artillery systems, 10 UAVs and eight vehicles.

On the Kupiansk front, 12 combat clashes occurred. Ukrainian forces successfully repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Synkivka, Ivanivka and Berestove.

The Russians did not conduct any active operations on the Lyman front. Instead, Ukrainian forces maintained fire control over the Russians and achieved success in certain areas. The situation is under control and measures are being taken to strengthen defensive positions.

Since the beginning of the day, fierce fighting has been ongoing on the Siversk front. Over the past day, the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences 23 times. They also sought to penetrate the defence in the vicinity of Bilohorivka, launching 17 attacks. However, their attempts were unsuccessful and they suffered significant losses, including 53 individuals killed or injured and 14 pieces of weapons and military equipment destroyed, namely two tanks and 11 armoured combat vehicles, as well as another electronic warfare system.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Kalynivka, Novyi, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka 14 times. To support their assault units, the Russians used guided bombs. However, they did not succeed.

The Russians actively attacked Ukrainian defenders on the Pokrovsk front. During the day, the Russians conducted 25 assaults on Ukraine’s Defence Forces’ positions, attempting to increase efforts to control specific areas by launching aircraft strikes with the use of guided bombs. Fighting is ongoing near the settlements of Netailove – Yasnobrodivka. Ukrainian defenders are taking defensive measures to stabilise the situation.

Early reports indicate that the Russians have lost 118 soldiers, one tank and two armoured combat vehicles on this front. Additionally, one tank, two armoured combat vehicles and two artillery systems were damaged.

On the Kurakhove front, 10 combat clashes occurred. The Russians are trying to advance toward the settlements of Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka and Vodiane. Ukrainian defenders repelled all attacks. The situation is under control.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Staromaiorske and Urozhaine four times.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russins unsuccessfully tried to push back Ukrainian units from the village of Krynky six times. The General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces prevented any losses of their positions.

Quote: "Ukrainian soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupiers, actively firing on enemy personnel and equipment. They are taking measures to improve their tactical position and, where possible, advancing to push the Russian occupiers back from their positions."

Support UP or become our patron!