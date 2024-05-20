Russians attack 13 areas in Sumy Oblast, with over 230 explosions heard per day

Aftermath of the attacks on Sumy Oblast. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have attacked Sumy Oblast 43 times over the past day. They have also used air-dropped mines and VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades. A local resident has been injured in Khotin hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 236 explosions were recorded. Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Myropillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalyhyne, Druzhba, Seredyna-Buda and Svesa hromadas came under fire."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians deployed mortars and artillery to attack Krasnopillia hromada (10 explosions).

Bilopillia hromada was attacked by FPV drones, AGS grenade launchers and tube artillery (24 explosions).

The Russians used four air-dropped mines on the territory of Svesa hromada.

Mortar fire and FPV drone strikes (29 explosions) occurred in Esman hromada.

Fire from AGS grenade launchers, mortars and artillery as well as VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades dropping from UAVs and FPV-drone strike (63 explosions) were recorded in Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

There was mortar fire (25 explosions) in Khotin hromada. A local resident was injured due to one of the attacks.

The Russians attack Yunakivka hromada with artillery and mortars (26 explosions).

Artillery shelling (six explosions) was conducted in Myropillia hromada.

Mortar fire (two explosions) was recorded in Hlukhiv hromada.

There was artillery and mortar fire (17 explosions) in Seredyna-Buda hromada.

The Russians shelled Druzhba hromada with artillery (eight explosions).

The Russians used 10 air-dropped mines on the territory of Nova Sloboda hromada.

Mortar attacks (11 explosions) were recorded in Shalyhyne hromada.

Support UP or become our patron!