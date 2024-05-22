All Sections
Formal EU accession talks will almost certainly not take place on 25 June

Ivanna Kostina, Serhiy SydorenkoWednesday, 22 May 2024, 09:32
Formal EU accession talks will almost certainly not take place on 25 June
Stock photo: Getty Images

The intergovernmental conference between Ukraine and the EU, which is considered the beginning of the opening negotiations, will almost certainly not occur on 25 June, as previously announced in the media.

Source: European Pravda article Getting in before Orbán: when and how Ukraine plans to start negotiations on its accession to the EU

Details: The General Affairs Council (GAC) of the EU is scheduled to meet in Luxembourg on 25 June. The GAC is responsible, among other things, for procedural decisions in the EU enlargement process.

European Pravda noted that this will be the first GAC meeting after the European elections. According to the plan, the Council is expected to give the green light for the intergovernmental conference between Ukraine and the EU to be held during this meeting.

Quote: "At this conference, following the procedure, Kyiv and the European Union will jointly approve the negotiating framework, Ukraine will announce its negotiating position and this will be a solemn beginning to the talks. Purely legally, all this can be done on the same day, 25 June, at the ambassadorial level."

Meanwhile, the beginning of accession talks is a historic event for Ukraine.

"We should expect a major bilateral political event, including a visit by the Ukrainian government representatives to Brussels. And there is already an additional reason for such a visit as the EU summit will be held in Brussels on 27-28 June," European Pravda said.

Background

  • Politico reported that Brussels officials insist on starting official negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union as early as June. It was proposed to start official negotiations on Ukraine's accession on 25 June.
  • Katarina Mathernova, the EU Ambassador to Ukraine, believes that Ukraine is ready to start negotiations on joining the European Union and hopes these will begin by the end of June.
  • European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, during her last visit to Kyiv, also said that she expects the negotiations to begin by the end of the first half of 2024.

