Spanish parliamentary committee recognises Holodomor as genocide and calls for arms support for Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 14 May 2024, 23:04
Spanish parliamentary committee recognises Holodomor as genocide and calls for arms support for Ukraine
Photo: Getty Images

On 14 May, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Spanish Congress of Deputies (the lower house of parliament) voted overwhelmingly in favour of a resolution recognising the 1932-1933 Holodomor as a genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Source: European Pravda, citing sources

Details: Twenty-nine members of the parliamentary committee voted in favour of the resolution, four voted against, and one abstained.

The resolution, put forward by Professor Carlos Flores, a member of the far-right Vox party, describes the 1930s famine, orchestrated by the Stalinist regime in what was then Soviet Ukraine.

It also lists the parliaments of the countries that have already decided to recognise the Holodomor as a genocide of the Ukrainian people.

The resolution calls on Spain’s government to recognise the Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Ukraine as an act of genocide, to publicly commemorate the victims, and to "continue to strongly support, within the EU, economic, humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine to defend its democracy and territorial integrity against the authoritarian Russian regime".

The Holodomor was a famine that was artificially created by the repressive Stalinist regime in 1932-1933 during the height of collectivisation, i.e. the confiscation of private property and the organisation of collective farms. An estimated 4 to 6 million Ukrainians died of starvation as a result, mostly in rural areas.

The Holodomor has now been recognised as a genocide of the Ukrainian people by the parliaments of about three dozen countries, as well as by the European Parliament and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

Subjects: SpainHolodomor
