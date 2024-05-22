Zelenskyy holds special meeting of Security and Defence Council and Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has noted that there are positive tendencies concerning radio-electronic warfare, drones and missile programme, but "there is still a lot of work to be done" to counter Russian bombs.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote: "I held a special meeting of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) and the Staff [of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief] with the Secretary of the NSDC Lytvynenko, the Chief of the General Staff Barhylevych, the Deputy Prime Minister Fedorov, and the Minister for Strategic Industries Kamyshin. It was about our Ukrainian production of electronic warfare, drones, our missile programme, and our countermeasures against Russia's guided aerial bombs.

This is a challenging topic, and while we see some good progress on electronic warfare, drones, and the missile programme, there is still a lot of work to be done to counter Russian bombs. We discussed the details today. There is no alternative – Ukraine needs systems and tactics that will allow us to defend our positions, our cities and our hromadas from these bombs. For now, they are the actual main tool of Russian terror and the advance of the occupier." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.]

Details: Zelenskyy noted that on 22 May, he spoke twice with General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and discussed the situation in the combat zone. Syrskyi presented his report in the morning and in the evening.

Zelenskyy stated that the fronts remain the same. These are, first and foremost, the Pokrovsk front and other fronts in Donetsk Oblast, as well as the Kupiansk front in Kharkiv Oblast. Zelenskyy stressed that the focus is on the border areas at the moment, not only in Kharkiv Oblast but also in Sumy Oblast.

