EU ambassadors approve new sanctions against those involved in Navalny's death – media

At a meeting in Brussels on 22 May, permanent representatives of the European Union agreed on new sanctions against about 20 people who are said to be responsible for the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a penal colony.

Source: European Pravda, citing diplomatic sources of the Europa Press agency

Details: EU ambassadors have agreed on measures under the sanctions regime for human rights violations in Russia, thus expanding the sanctions already approved in March against 33 representatives of the Russian political, judicial and penitentiary system.

The measures will be finally approved next Monday, 27 May, at a meeting of EU foreign ministers, Europa Press reports.

Background: In February, eight EU countries asked EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell to impose sanctions on Russian prosecutors, judges and workers of penitentiary institutions in connection with Navalny's death.

On the afternoon of 16 February, Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service reported the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at Correctional Facility No. 3 in Kharp, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, in northwestern Siberia.

Western countries put the blame for the death of Navalny on Russian leader Vladimir Putin. At the same time, US intelligence agencies believe that Putin probably did not order the killing of the opposition politician.

